JEE Main and NEET Entrance Test Dates To Be Announced On 5th May 2020, Informs MHRD

Bhubaneswar: The MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource and Development) will announce dates of the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on 5th 2020.

The confirmation has been given by the sources from the ministry. The entrance examinations were earlier deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sources say, the ministry is consulting stakeholders like the boards of examinations, IITs and others involved in logistic operations of JEE and NEET before announcing the next dates.

The application editing option of JEE Main, NEET will be closed today that is on 3rd May 2020. The candidates will get the opportunity to change the city from which they wish to appear for the exam. This is to ensure that students and their guardians have to travel least and ensure safety