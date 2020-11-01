JEE Main 2021 Exams Date To Be Announced Soon, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2021 Exams Date To Be Announced Soon, Check Details Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to announce the dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 soon.

The JEE Main entrance exam is conducted in two sessions every year, in January and April. The detailed information about the exam with JEE Mains 2021 complete syllabus, exam pattern, registration process, and other information, will be official available on the website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main registration for the January session should have been started by September but it is delayed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, NTA announced JEE Main exam dates in August and started the registration process for JEE Main January exam session on September 2. The January session of the entrance exam was held as per schedule.

But the JEE Main April exam was delayed due to the enforcement of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in March.

The April exams were finally conducted in September and the result was announced within five days.