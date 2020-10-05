JEE Advanced result 2020 declared; Here’s how you can check your results

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will declared the JEE Advanced 2020 result today. The All India Rankings (AIR) of JEE Advanced 2020 has been released along with the scoresheet.

A total of 1,60,831 students had appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 examination this year on September 27. Out of total registered JEE Advanced candidates, 96% candidates wrote the exam in 222 cities and 1001 JEE exam centers all over the country.

They can click on the official website (jeeadv.ac.in) to check their results.

Here’s how you can check JEE Advanced Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Advanced Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2020 results will be displayed on the screen.

Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.