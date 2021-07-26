JEE Advanced 2021 examination to be held on October 3

Bhubaneswar: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 examination will be held on October 3, 2021. This was informed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pradhan said that the JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) will be held on the 3rd October, 2021.

The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid guidelines, the Minister added.

“JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols,” Pradhan tweeted.

The JEE Advanced was scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021, however, it was postponed in view of the Covid pandemic situation in the country.

It is to be noted here that the JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.