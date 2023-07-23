JE (Civil) Main Written Examination canceled, to be held again on this date

Bhubaneswar: The Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) conducted on July 16, 2023 has been cancelled by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) based on the report of Balasore SP Sagarika Nath.

The OSSC which issued a notification over the cancelation of the recently held examination, however, clarified that the fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) will be conducted on September 3, 2023.

“On the basis of the report of SP, Balasore (In connection with Sahadev Khunta PS case No.303, dated 16.07.2023) and in terms of Clause 11 of Detailed Advertisement for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination-2022 for Group-B state cadre posts in different offices under Government of Odisha Vide Advertisement No.11E-120/2022-6506/OSSC dated 02.11.2022, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) conducted on 16th July 2023 as a part of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022.” read the notice.

“A fresh Main Written Examination for JE (Civil) will be conducted on 3rd Sep 2023. The Commission sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the candidates,” the notice added.

Meanwhile, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath confirmed that the question paper of the JE (Civil) Main Written Examination was leaked and a total of nine persons have been arrested for their involvement in the case.