Jayram Pangi, Giridhara Gamanga to join BRS

Bhubaneswar: Koraput district’s politician Jayram Pangi is set to join Telengana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party today. Pangi had announced this beforehand. He also stated that efforts to solve the border dispute issues between Adhra Pradesh and Odisha will continue.

He also said that the Dandakaranya mountain development committee that was created for regional development will also keep continuing,

Jayram Pangi is extremely popular in the Koraput district. Hence it is being speculated that his joining the BRS will also affect the political landscape in Southern Odisha.

Apart from Pangi, Giridhara Gamanga, his wife Hema Gamanga, as well as his son Shishir Gamanga will also join the BRS party. The three of them had resigned from BJP two days ago. Giridhara Gamanga had stated that they will be joining a national political party. Giridhara Gamanga and his son had met K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier, following which they decided to leave BJP, it is being speculated.