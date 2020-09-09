Bhubaneswar: Odia film maker, director, actor and lyricist Sarada Prasanna Nayak passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Nayak is a recipient of Jaydev Award, Odisha’s top film award in in the year 2013.

Sarada Nayak was the director of the national award winning Odia film ‘Laxmi’. Besides he worked in many other Odia films including ‘Kaa’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Sansara’ as the dialogue writer and lyricist.

Nayak is the elder brother of Music director Swaroop Nayak and film director Parbati Ghosh.

A pal of gloom descended among members of Odia film community with the demise of the legendary film maker.