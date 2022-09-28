Jayanti Patnaik, former Lok Sabha MP & wife of ex-CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik passes away

Bhubaneswar: Jayanti Patnaik, the former Lok Sabha MP and wife of former chief minister of Odisha Janaki Ballav Patnaik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 90.

She was the first Chairperson of National Commission for Women. She was former MP of Cuttack and Berhampur. Jayanti Patnaik was the 2nd President of AIMC from 1988- 1990. She was also a renowned social worker and the First Chairperson of the National Commission for Women.

Deeply pained to know about the demise of Smt. Jayanti Patnaik, former Lok Sabha MP and first Chairperson of the National Commission for Women. We lost a great Politician, eminent Writer and a Social Worker. Her intellectual contribution will make her immortal. Om Shanti, wrote Manas Mangaraj on Twitter.

Sad to hear about the demise of former Congress MP & first Chairperson of National Commission for Women, Smt. Jayanti Patnaik. She was also the wife of former Odisha CM, Shri JB Patnaik. She dedicated her life to the development of Odisha. My condolences to her family. Om Shanti, wrote Niranjan Patnaik, Former President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee.