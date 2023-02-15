Jayanarayan Mishra’s Attack on Woman IIC: OPSA condemns, seeks stringent action

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Service Association (OPSA) condemned the attack of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra on Dhanupali Inspector-in-charge of (IIC) Anita Pradhan today and demanded stringent action against him.

Earlier today, Jayanarayan Mishra allegedly slapped Anita Pradhan while BJP was protesting in front of Sambalpur Collectorate against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha. After the video of the incident came to the fore, the OPSA said that Jayanarayan Mishra’s verbal misbehaviour and physical attack on an on-duty woman police IIC has shocked everyone and stricter action should be taken against Mishra as per the law as he was involved in several such criminal cases earlier.

In a press release, the OPSA also said that the Sambalpur MLA was directly involved in the attack of several police officers and government servants in the past. A proper probe should be done into all those incidents and stringent action should be taken against him.

Meanwhile, Anita Pradhan filed a police complaint against Jayanarayan Mishra at Sambalpur Town Police Station. Likewise, a delegation of Mahila Police met RDC Northern Division and demanded action against the legislator.