Jayanarayan Mishra Appointed As The New Leader Of Opposition In Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was announced as the new Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly on Saturday.

The senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra was appointed as the Opposition leader of Odisha Assembly replacing Pradipta Kumar Naik, informed BJP’s Odisha co-in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar at a press meet today.

Notably, Pradipta Kumar Nayak, is under treatment at Medanta Hospital in New Delhi for Covid-19 related complications.