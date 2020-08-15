Malkangiri: In yet another act of valour District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans came forward to show their spirit of humanity beyond duty. This time they helped several commuters to cross the flooded road on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

The incident took place in Jagargunda village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, which shares its border with Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

According to sources, the roads connecting Malkangiri with Sukma was flooded due to heavy torrential rain following which several vehicles were submerged. In the meantime, the DRG jawans who were returning to their base camp after an encounter with Maoists, noticed the stranded people and swung into action without any delay.

The adverse situation did not break the spirit of the jawans as they extended a helping hand to every commuter trapped in the area. Apart from helping the people, the security personnel also supported the stranded vehicles to cross the flooded area.

This selflessness work of the jawans has drawn huge attraction in the area and the people have praised their valour.

The DRG jawans were involved in an encounter during which they killed four Maoists in the Sukma area yesterday. A large cache of ammunitions were also recovered from the encounter site.