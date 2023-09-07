Jawan releases to full theaters in Bhubaneswar, fans celebrate with cake cutting and life-size hoardings

film jawan releases today

Bhubaneswar: Film Jawan releases today to full theaters across the country. The ‘first day first show’ of the Shahrukh Khan starer has been celebrated by fans in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha with festive fervor, said reliable reports.

The much-awaited film of SRK that is Jaawan has been released in Odisha, fans are thronging the film halls to see the South Star Nayanthara who is seen opposite Shah Rukh in this film. Superstar Vijay Sethupathi is playing a negative role in the movie.

This movie is one of the the year’s high budget films. Across the various theaters in Bhubaneswar fans have clebrated the movie’s release by cutting cakes and plcing huge hoardings infront of the halls.

