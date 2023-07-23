Jawan of COBRA Battalion found hanging in Koraput

Koraput: A jawan of COmmando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) Battalion was found dead at Sunabeda of Odisha’s Koraput district.

The deceased security personnel has been identified as Amar Pal, who is said to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, some other jawans of the battalion reportedly found Amar Pal’s body hanging. They immediately informed their concerned officials about Pal’s shocking death.

Soon, a team of higher authorities and local police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. They seized the body of security personnel and sent it to the hospital for autopsy.

From its preliminary investigation, police said Amar Pal took his life by hanging himself. However, the reason that prompted him to take the drastic step is yet to be ascertained.