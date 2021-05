Jawan Found With Throat Slit Near Odisha Border

Malkangiri: A jawan was found dead with his throat slit at Kandapenta of Sukma district in Chattisgarh bordering Malkangiri.

The killed jawan has been identified as Beti Bhima.

Sources said, Beti was allegedly abducted by more than 10 Maoists from his home last night and later killed by the dreaded Maoists.

The maoists suspected Beti to be a police informer.

Beti’s body with his throat slit was spotted by some locals this morning.

Further details awaited.