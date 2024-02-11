Jawan critical in Maoist triggered explosion in Odisha’s Malkangiri border

Malkangiri: A CAF jawan sustained critical injury after a pressure mine bomb fixed by Maoists exploded in the border of Odisha’s Malkangiri district. The incident took place in the Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the Maoists had installed the pressure mine when the combing operation was going on by security personnel in the jungle of Dumripalna area. At this time the mine exploded and a CAF jawan got injured. He sustained injury in the belly.

The critically injured jawan was immediately shifted to the Ramakrushna Medical in Raipur by helicopter. Search operation is underway by security personnel in the forest.