Javelin toss goes wrong, gets stuck in child’s throat during annual sports meet in Bolangir

A javelin pierced through Sadanand Meher's neck during the school annual sports meet in Bolangir district on Saturday

By Abhilasha 0

Bolangir: In a dreadful incident, a javelin pierced through a child’s neck during the school annual sports meet in Bolangir district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place during the annual sports meet of Agalpur Boys’ High School.

The seriously injured student Sadanand Meher was immediately rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir for treatment.

More details awaited.

