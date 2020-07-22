Jaundice breaks out in Odisha's Puri

Jaundice breaks out in Odisha village, several children infected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: At a time when coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc in Odisha, the break out of Jaundice has triggered fear among the residents of Nandipur village in Brahmagiri area of Odisha’s Puri district.

According to reports, several children have been infected with Jaundice in Nandipur. Three severely infected Children were admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) here. They have recovered from the water-borne disease and are discharged from the hospital.

Some residents of the village have reportedly taken their infected children to the local quackery for their treatment due to ignorance and poverty, while some others are hesitant to visit the district headquarter town for the treatment, fearing over the possible infection of COVID-19.

Local Sarapanch Manmohan Samal said, there are four hand pumps in this coastal village. The residents use all the hand pumps for drinking water and other purposes such as bathing and cleaning utensils near each hand pump causing water-logging in its surrounding area.

The Sarpanch has urged the district administration to launch a drinking water supply project in his panchyat area. He also requested the health officials from the DHH to visit the village for the treatment of infected persons.

Meanwhile, officials have collected samples of drinking water for further examination.

