Bhubaneswar: Son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Jashobanta Mohapatra (52) has succumbed while undergoing treatment for Covid in Bhubaneswar.

Jashobanta Mohapatra was first admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and then later shifted to SUM hospital yesterday, where he succumbed while being treated.

It is noteworthy that his father, Rajya Sabha MP and eminent sculptor Raghunath Mahapatra died due to Covid at the age of 78 on May 9. He was 73 years old.

Another son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Prashant Mohapatra had also succumbed while undergoing treatment for Covid in Bhubaneswar on May 19 (i.e. yesterday)