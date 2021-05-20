Jashobanta Mohapatra, Eldest Son Of Raghunath Mohapatra Succumbs To Covid

By WCE 2
raghunath mohapatra son dead

Bhubaneswar: Son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Jashobanta Mohapatra (52) has succumbed while undergoing treatment for Covid in Bhubaneswar. 

Jashobanta Mohapatra was first admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and then later shifted to SUM hospital yesterday, where he succumbed while being treated. 

It is noteworthy that his father, Rajya Sabha MP and eminent sculptor Raghunath Mahapatra died due to Covid at the age of 78 on May 9. He was 73 years old. 

Another son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, Prashant Mohapatra had also succumbed while undergoing treatment for Covid in Bhubaneswar on May 19 (i.e. yesterday) 

 

You might also like
State

Cyclone Yash Update: Odisha Prepares, IMD Says Might Intensify Like Amphan

State

Ollywood Singer Tapu Mishra Critical, Admitted To Hospital

State

8-Year-Old Hacked To Death By Brother In Odisha

State

Eight Servitors Engaged In Chariot Work Test Covid Positive In Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.