Japakuda Women’s Degree College employees sit on dharna, demand dismissal of ‘ineligible’ principal

Bhubaneswar: A group of employees of Japakuda Women’s Degree College in Odisha’s Cuttack district sat on a dharna in front of the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar demanding the dismissal of the ‘ineligible’ principal of the institute.

The agitators alleged that the appointment of Rajashree Mishra, Principal of Japakuda Women’s Degree College, who is the junior most faculty member, is disputed and indicates manipulation.

Rajashree joined the college in 1996 with 46 per cent. She got 50 per cent in 1997 when 55 per cent was the required percentage for a lecturer as per advertisement. Now she is the aided staff of +3 and getting grant-in-aid from the government. But her post approval for +2 proposal had been sent to the office of RDE on 8.4.2016.

Proposal post approval for her sister Itishree Mishra who is getting aid as Demonstrator in Education in +3 had also been sent for +2 in 2016. As per the staff list submitted by her on 1.2.2021, Principal’s brother Satya Ranjan Mishra is not a staff of +3 Science. But the staff list submitted by her earlier includes his name, these examples reflect the fact of misguiding the authorities and depriving legitimate staff from their rights.

The Principal’s non-submission of records to the inquiry team indicated her desire to conceal facts. Plethora of allegation petitions have been received. The petitioners including staff who became victims of their evil designs despite serving in the college continuously have expressed their anger and filed petitions in all higher forums including vigilance and crime branch. They remain immensely aggrieved and disgruntled. Through terror tactics, both have silenced their protests and concerns.

This apart, it has been alleged that her two sisters Jayashree and Rajashree and her brother-in-law Tapan Satpathy were given appointments illegally.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rajashree’s father Bijay Krushna Mishra and mother used to be the presidents of the college while they were given the appointments.

The regional director of education had ordered the concerned officials to conduct a special audit following the allegations. Later, as the audit team was not satisfied, Rajashree was issued a show-cause notice on why her grant-in aid cannot be withdrawn. The State government was also apprised about the matter. The secretary of the education department was also informed about the allegations time and again.

However, as the government did not take any action over the allegation, a group of employees of the college sat in a dharana demanding action against the accused principal.

It also alleged that Bijay Krushna Mishra have taken lakhs of rupees from several job seekers assuring them to provide jobs at the college. Besides, being an undergraduate he is still holding the position of the president of the college forcefully. It is only because of the help and support of some corrupt officials.

A case was also filed against the principal and president of the college at Salipur Police Station under sections 417, 420, 294 and 509 of the IPC.

Cuttack Sadar MLA Chandra Sarathi Behera also alleged that Bijay Krushna Mishra has forged his signature and fraudulently removed him from the managing committee.

Demanding stringent action against the accused persons, the employees of the college agitated and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not fulfilled. They also have demanded a judiciary inquiry against the officers who have been supporting illegal activities.