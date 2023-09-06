Janmashtami: Special rituals to be conducted at Puri Srimandir

Puri: On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the Jagannath temple is embracing a festive and joyous atmosphere. The temple has adopted a traditional approach to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

The rituals start with the ‘Sandhya Dhupa’ in the evening, followed by the grand Janmashtami celebration. The importance of these celebrations is to release Lod Krishna from maternal affection and offer him the joyous experience of motherhood.

Today, the temple’s Mahajans will lead the Janmashtami celebrations, inspired by the divine stories of Devika and Vasudeva. In the evening, a symbolic portrayal of birth will be enacted at the eastern gate of the Shri Mandir.

In the presence of Pujapanda servants, the birth of Lord Krishna will be vividly depicted, and a golden idol of Lord Krishna will grace the southern chamber.

The festivities will conclude with the placement of Lord Madan Mohan in a chariot near the Jagamohana (prayer hall) on the same night.

These Janmashtami celebrations will continue over the coming days, featuring various enactments of divine plays, or Lila, until the Neeti ceremony takes place. The annual celebration holds a special place in the hearts of devotees, as it marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is observed with unwavering devotion and enthusiasm.