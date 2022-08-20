Janmashtami celebrated at controversial ashram of Sarathi Baba in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The controversial self-proclaimed godman Santosh Raul aka Sarathi Baba has once again grabbed the spot light as his followers reportedly worshiped him at his ashram in Barimula of Kendrapara district on the occasion of Janmashtami.

It is to be noted that, Santosh Raul was arrested on August 8, 2015 for allegedly cheating and committing fraud to the people, wherein he was booked under the Section 120 (B), 420 and 341 of the India Penal Code (IPC). Later, he was released on bail on July 25, 2019.

It was suspected that the number of Sarathi’s followers would decrease and there won’t be devotees in his ashram anymore. However, a video of his followers worshiping him like god during the Janmashtami celebration is doing rounds on the social media now.