Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday announced cancellation of trains for March 22 and 23 in view of ‘janata curfew’ called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s the list of trains cancelled by the East Coast Railway on March 22,2020:

Mail/Express Trains

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED FROM PURI:

22859 Puri-Chennai Express 12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express 18304 Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Express

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED FROM BHUBANESWAR:

12074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express 12819 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Odisha Sampark Kranti Express 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express 12892 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Express 12893 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Express 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED FROM SAMBALPUR ON 22.03.2020

18303 Sambalpur-Puri Inter City Express 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Inter City Express 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali Express

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED FROM RAYAGADA ON 22.03.2020:

18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Inter City Express

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED FROM BALANGIR ON 22.03.2020:

12894 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED FROM VISAKHAPATNAM ON 22.03.2020:

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express

ORIGINATING TRAINS CANCELLED ON 22.03.2020:

18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from Kirandul 12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah 12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from Howrah

In reciprocation to the above trains from different originating stations over East Coast Railway on 22.03.2020, the following trains will remain cancelled as follows.

22860 Chennai-Puri Express from Chennai on 23.03.2020 18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express from Bangalore on 23.03.2020 12891 Bngiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express from Bangiriposi on 23.03.2020. 22809 Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep on 25.03.2020. 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Nagavali Express from Nanded on 23.03.2020. 22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati on 23.03.2020. 12820 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express from Anand Vihar on 24.03.2020 22701/22702 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Express from Visakhapatnam from 23rd to 31st March, 2020 from both the directions.

RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS ON 22.03.2020:

18452 Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express will leave Puri at 2245hrs instead of 1955hrs. 18477 Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express will leave Puri at 2255hrs instead of 2050hrs. 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express will leave Puri at 2305hrs instead of 2145hrs. 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 2215hrs instead of 2200hrs.

LOCAL PASSENGER TRAINS TO BE CANCELLED ON 22.03.2020:

FROM BHUBANESWAR:

68411 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur MEMU 68419 Bhubaneswar-Palasa MEMU 68408 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak MEMU

FROM PURI :

58404 Puri-Khurda Road Passenger 58410 Puri-Khurda Road Passenger 68414 Puri-Talcher MEMU 68422 Puri-Angul MEMU 68416 Puri-Cuttack MEMU

FROM BHADRAK :

68407 Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar MEMU 68423 Bhadrak-Cuttack MEMU

FROM BRAHMAPUR:

68412 Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar MEMU

FROM PALASA:

68420 Palasa-Bhubaneswar MEMU 67282 Palasa-Vizianagaram MEMU

FROM CUTTACK:

68424 Cuttack-Bhadrak MEMU 68415 Cuttack-Puri MEMU 68401 Cuttack-Paradeep MEMU 68433 Cuttack-Ichhapuram MEMU

FROM KHURDA ROAD:

58403 Khurda Road-Puri Passenger 58429 Khurda Road-Mhipur Passenger 58431 Khurda Road-Mhipur Passenger 58409 Khurda Road-Puri Passenger

FROM PARADEEP:

68402 Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU

FROM MAHIPUR:

58430 Mahipur-Khurda Road Passenger 58432 Mahipur-Khurda Road Passenger

FROM TALCHER/ANGUL:

68413 Talcher-Puri MEMU 68421 Angul-Puri MEMU

FROM BALANGIR/BICHHUPALLI:

58305 Balangir-Bichhupali Passenger 58306 Bichhupali-Balangir Passenger 58307 Balangir-Bichhupali Passenger 58308 Bichhupali-Balangir Passenger

FROM GUNUPUR:

58505 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger

FROM VISAKHAPATNAM:

67292 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram MEMU 67294 Visakhapatnam-Srikakulam Road MEMU 67296 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry MEMU 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger

FROM VIZIANAGARAM:

67291 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam MEMU 67293 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam MEMU

FROM SRIKAKULAM ROAD:

67281 Srikakulam Road-Palasa MEMU

FROM BOBBILI/SALUR: