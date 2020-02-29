Jan Sadharan Express Special Train to run between Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railways to run a Jan Sadharan Express special train that will ply between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The special train will be run to facilitate the twin city passengers with special focus on areas outlying Cuttack. Initially the train will be run for a trial basis.

This Jan Sadharan Special train will accommodate and facilitate the passengers of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Twin City Area and connect them to outlaying areas near Cuttack.

This Train will run like a Circular Train.

Route

From Bhubaneswar, the train will run via Barang and Gopalpur Balikuda and in the return direction, this will return Bhubaneswar via Nergundi-Gurudijhatia-Radhakishorepur-Naraj Marthapur-Barang.

Passengers of areas outlying Cuttack and near Athagarh, Choudwar, Naraj, Badamba, Narasinghpur and some parts of Dhenkanal will benefit through this train. These areas will get better connectivity with Bhubaneswar.

Keeping in view the demands from passengers and to facilitate the passengers of outlying areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Ministry of Railways has decided to run a Jan Sadharan Special Train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the afternoon from 1st to 31st March, 2020, on trial basis.

Timing

The 08460 Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Jan Sadharan Special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 13.30 hrs and will arrive at Cuttack at 14. 30 hrs via Barang & Gopalpur Balikuda. In the return direction, 08459 Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Jan Sadharan Special train via Nergundi-Gurudijhatia-Radhakishorepur-Naraj Marthapur will leave Cuttack at 14.40 hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 17.20 hrs.

Stoppages

This train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will halt at Vani Vihar, Mancheswar, Patia, Bhubaneswar New, Baranga, Gopalpur Balikuda and Kathajodi Passenger Halts. In the return direction, this will provide stoppages at Kendrapara Road, Manguli Choudwar, Nergundi, Salagaon, Charbatia, Badapadagaon, Gurudijhatia, Machhapur, Radhakishorepur, Ghantikhal Nidhipur, Sarpeshwar, Naraj Marthapur, Baranga, Bhubaneswar New, Patia, Mancheswar and Vani Vihar.

A MEMU Train will be provided to run this Special train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and this train will facilitate passengers of Twin City areas for their movements so that, passengers from Choudwar, Athgarh, Badamba, Narasinghpur and some parts of Dhenkanal areas will get benefit to access their journey with the Cities. E. Co Railways has planned this as an additional mode of transportation which will ease the transport congestion problem.