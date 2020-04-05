Bhubaneswar: TheJan Aushadhi medical stores in Bhubaneswar are closed due to shutdown of 48 hrs. The BMC has not given permission to a single Jan Aushadhi medical store among the permitted 39 medical stores.

According to sources, Jan Aushadhi medical stores provided medicines at a subsidized rates. Hence mostly the poor depended on them. Any poor person who needs to buy medicine is forced to depend on private shops opened in the city.

Even the Jan Aushadhi store within the premises of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar is closed. This has led to dependency on other medical stores nearby, said Odisha Jan Aushadhi Proprietary Association President Sanjay Mohanty.

It is worth noting that 5 Jan Aushadhi shops in Cuttack are given permission to open during the 48 hour shutdown. The reason behind Jan Aushadhi shops not open in Bhubaneswar still looms at large.

Even though the shutdown is imposed by the Odisha government for a period of 48 hours, chances of extension can cause trouble to the poor people.