Jammu Mayor visits BMC to gain knowledge on waste management

Bhubaneswar: City authorities from different parts of India have started getting exposure on decentralised waste processing in Bhubaneswar. Team from Jammu headed by Mayor Rajindar Sharma has visited the temple city to gain knowledge on waste management and the community driven approach involved in the process.

The team members visited two Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and one Micro Composting Centre (MCC) at TTS near Sainik School. At Lingraj railway over bridge the team members saw two MCC and one MRF. Jammu having traditionally single processing unit is in need to adopt decentralised processing units keeping the growth of city ahead. The way of waste collection, management of MCC and MRF with active and ward wise involvement of Swachha Sathis were appreciated by the team. The team also learnt about management and market linkage of Mo Khata its cross district reach and pace of consumption by individual and organisational users.

Weekly collection and management of electronics and domestic hazardous waste through active involvement of gated communities, resident welfare association, commercial pockets and sanitation agencies, its management and revenue generated out of collection were discussed during the visit.

The team from Jammu expressed satisfaction over city beautification initiative, city planning regulation, community involvement through Swachha Sathis and IEC activities and active cooperation of corporation body in different development initiatives.

An interaction meeting with the team from Jammu was organised at BMC in presence of BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Vijaya Amruta Kulange. Members discussed about the citizen centric activities like Public interface, Mo Ward Meeting, Five metre radius cleaning, night sweeping and no advertisement on tree, pole, and wall like new initiatives.

Mayor BMC focused on inclusive development policies like women empowerment, e office initiative, grievance redressal and ward wise feedback mechanism. Commissioner briefed about ward office structure and decentralised administration as well as budget allocation.

Team BMC honoured the guest members with Uttariya, Konark wheel filigree work along with the coffee table book “The Speaking Stone” and annual report Awahan.

Other dignitaries present during the interaction were Sanitaion standing Committee Chairman Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi , Addl. Commissioner Binaya Kumar Dash and Additional Commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash.