Jalaka River Flows Above Danger Mark Near Balasore Of Odisha

Jaleswar: Incessant rain here has resulted in the rise of water level in the Jalaka river of Balasore district near Mathani area.

According to sources, the danger mark level of Jalaka river is 5.5 metres near Mathani under Basta block and has touched 6.21 metres on Thursday afternoon that is by 3 pm.

Following this, panic triggered among locals fearing a flash flood situation in the low-lying area close to the river.

There is flood-like situation over 7 panchayats in Basta and 2 panchayats in Sadar block.

