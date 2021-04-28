Jajpur: In a sad incident a youth from Jajpur district of Odisha died after falling from a running train recently. He was on his way to Odisha to attend the funeral of his aunt; however he himself was killed on the way. After the young boy’s body reached his village on Wednesday a pall of gloom descended.

The deceased has been identified as Sashikanta Mishra, son of Umakanta Mishra of Barei village in Biripata Panchayat under Dasarathapur block in Jajpur district.

As per reports, Sashikanta was working in Kerala for the last one year to provide financial support to his family. After getting news about death of his aunt (piusi, father’s sister), he was returning home when he fell down from the running train at Vijayawada station on Sunday. His aunt had died of heart attack.

While the youth died on the spot his dead body was brought to his home in Odisha in an ambulance with the help of the Railway department.

A pall of gloom has descended in the village following death of the young boy.

