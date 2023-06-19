Jajpur: Woman ties husband inside house, thrashes him accompanied by lover

Jajpur: A woman drugged her husband and tied her up inside the house. And thrashed him after being accompanied with her boyfriend. The incident took place in Balisahi village, under Kuakhia Police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The victim has been identified as Amulya Kumar Guru of Balisahi.

As per reports, the woman allegedly intoxicated her husband and tied him up and kept her inside the house. She then allegedly thrashed him. However, seeing an opportunity, the husband rushed out of the house and reached the police station.

Reportedly, the victim is a retired army officer. In 2000, he had married Vijayalakshmi Das, the daughter of Gokuli Das of Kalyani village. After a few days of marriage, the husband left for work.

Taking the opportunity of the absence of her husband, Vijayalakshmi developed love relationship with Vikas Biswal of Ramachandrapur area. When the husband came back from work, he protested after knowing this. But Vijayalakshmi was having a relationship with the young man regardless of her husband.

However, on the first day of Raja festival she along with her sister, her boyfriend and her son Ashutosh attacked her husband after intoxicating him with cold drinks. When Amulya became conscious, he found himself tied up in the house.

However, after Amulya’s daughter Swagatika returned from her uncle’s house, Vijayalakshmi untied her husband. Later, she clarified in front of her daughter that he himself has done so due to an accident. The victim also remained silent. After everyone went to sleep at night, he somehow came out of the house secretly and reached Kuakhia police station and lodged a complaint when the incident came to limelight.

After receiving the complaint, Kuakhia police arrested the woman and forwarded her to court today.

Police are yet to nab the other accused Vikas. Vijayalakshmi was working as a worker at an Anganwadi Centre. The case has become a point of discussion in the area.