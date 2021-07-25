Jajpur: Two BJP Zilla Parishad members join BJD with their supporters

Jajpur: Two Zilla Parishad members from Jajpur district left the BJP and joined the state ruling BJD party. Rashmi Ranjan Nayak, a member of the 34th Zilla Parishad and Chaturbhuj Dwivedi, a member of the 37th Zilla Parishad, joined the conch party today.

Both Rashmi Ranjan and Chaturbhuj joined the BJD along with hundreds of their supporters during an event at Jaraka of Jajpur district.

BJD’s organisational secretary and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das, Dharamsala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray and Bari MLA Sunanda Das were present during the induction ceremony.

It is to be noted here that both Rashmi Ranjan and Chaturbhuj had resigned from the BJP alleging that they were neglected and ignored by the saffron party. However, they decided to join BJD as they are influenced by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s ideology and work.

Several BJD leaders, meanwhile, said that the party’s organization would be further strengthened in Jajpur district with the induction of the two Zilla Parishad members.