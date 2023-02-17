Jajpur: Rs 4.2 lakh looted from Bramhabarada area recovered, 2 held

Jajpur: Money looted from Bramhabarada area in Jajpur district of Odisha that is amounting to lakhs of rupees has been recovered on Friday. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

As per reports, on last February 14 afternoon, one Indramani Parida and his relative nephew were returning from bank after withdrawing Rs.4 lakh twenty thousand. They were coming in a bike when four miscreants came in two bikes and snatched away the bag that had the money. However, later one of the looters’ bike met an accident while the other two miscreants managed to flee from the scene.

Police had caught the two miscreants and investigation of the case was going on.

Police today recovered the looted money and seized two mobile phones, bank passbook and the bike that had been used in the loot. Police arrested two persons in this connection and forwarded them to the Court.

The other two accused of this crime will be nabbed soon, Additonal SP Narayan Barik informed in a presser. Jajpurroad SDPO Sanjay Pattanayak and Dharmasala Police Station IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy were also present in this press meet.

Indramani is from Sahapada village under Bramhabarada Police limits. He had withdrawn the money for the marriage of his daughter.