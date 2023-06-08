Jajpur road train accident: 3 brothers die, village mourns death

Puri: A pall of gloom descended on the Baliapal village situated in Puri district of Odisha after three brothers of the village died in the Jajpur road train accident.

The three deceased brothers have been identified as Bhimsen Jena, Prashant Jena and Sushant Jena of Baliapal area. The family is devastated by the loss of the three brothers.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as six railway workers were crushed to death by a freight train without an engine at Jajpur road station on June 7, 2023 (Wednesday). The other three deceased were from Gambaria and Oshla areas of Korai block in Puri district of Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep condolences over the loss of six lives after a goods train wagons run over a group of workers in Jajpur district today.

Apart from condoling the death of six workers, Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next kin of the each deceased persons. He also directed the concerned officials to provide the best possible treatment to the two injured labourers and wished their speedy recovery.

Some contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for Railway Work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road.

According to reports, a monsoon Reserve Rake without Engine reserved at the sick line near Jajpur Keonjhar Road rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms killing six people on the spot and leaving two others critically injured.

Sources said that the mishap took place while the workers were taking shelter under the goods train wagons following rain and heavy wind in the area.

The injured persons have been admitted at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, added the sources. Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Official lead by DRM Khurda Road rushed to the spot.

Notably, at least 288 people died and over 1100 were left injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a good train were involved in a major accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2 (Friday)