Jajpur: Old woman swept away in flood water of Bramhani River

Jajpur: An old woman has gone missing after being swept away in the flood water of Bramhani River in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place near Kabatbandha under Jenapur Police limits.

As per reports, the old woman had gone to the Bramhani River to take bath. When she was bathing, she was reportedly swept away in the flood water.

Hearing her scream, the locals tried to rescue her but in vain. After getting information the fire fighters from the Fire Services department at Cheidhara rushed to the spot and initiated a fanatic search for the lady.

The old woman has been identified as 75 year old Rukmini Sahu, the wife of late Pathani Sahu.

However, till the evening she had not been traced out. In the evening as darkness prevailed everywhere the fire fighters were compelled to halt the search operation. She is yet to be traced out.