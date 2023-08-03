Jajpur: Old woman swept away in flood water of Bramhani River

The old woman has been identified as 75 year old Rukmini Sahu, the wife of late Pathani Sahu

By Himanshu 0
Jajpur Old woman swept away

Jajpur: An old woman has gone missing after being swept away in the flood water of Bramhani River in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place near Kabatbandha under Jenapur Police limits.

As per reports, the old woman had gone to the Bramhani River to take bath. When she was bathing, she was reportedly swept away in the flood water.

Hearing her scream, the locals tried to rescue her but in vain. After getting information the fire fighters from the Fire Services department at Cheidhara rushed to the spot and initiated a fanatic search for the lady.

The old woman has been identified as 75 year old Rukmini Sahu, the wife of late Pathani Sahu.

However, till the evening she had not been traced out. In the evening as darkness prevailed everywhere the fire fighters were compelled to halt the search operation. She is yet to be traced out.

You might also like
State

BJD doesn’t support BJP, supports Parliament’s power to enact the Delhi Services…

State

AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates 13th Indian Organ Donation Day

State

Sandbags used to prevent flood like situation in Bhubaneswar Smart City; Watch

State

Man disguised as cop nabbed selling brown sugar in Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans