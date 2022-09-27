Jajpur: Miscreants hack house owner to death while stealing

Jajpur: Miscreants hack house owner to death while stealing

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, some unidentified miscreants reportedly attacked a house owner and hacked him to death,while robbing in his house in Chatumari village here in Odisha on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bishwya Ranjan Biswal.

According to reports, yesterday night, Bishwya was sleeping in his house veranda. In the meantime, the unidentified miscreants attempted to enter into Bishwya’s house for stealing. Soon, Bishwya woke up after hearing some noises and shouted at the miscreants, as they broke into his house.

However, the miscreants attacked Bishwya and escaped from the spot. Besides, Bishwya sustained critical injuries following the miscreant’s deadly attack.

Soon the local people reached the spot and rushed Bishwya to Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, he was declared dead by the doctors while undergoing treatment, said sources.

In the meantime, a complaint has been registered in Bari Ramachandrapur Police station in this regard and a probe has been initiated into the matter to nab the miscreants.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on September 10, an old woman was hacked to death after some unidentified miscreants looted her gold jewellery and money. The incident took place near Bhismagiri College chowk under Digapahandi Police limits in Ganjam district.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Senior Clerk caught red-handed while accepting bribe

State

Abduction of newborn girl from SCB in Cuttack, couple detained

State

Bomb hurled at Bar in Bhubaneswar, locals panic-stricken

State

Odisha: Former Rourkela Bar Association president found dead

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.