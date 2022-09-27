Jajpur: Miscreants hack house owner to death while stealing

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, some unidentified miscreants reportedly attacked a house owner and hacked him to death,while robbing in his house in Chatumari village here in Odisha on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bishwya Ranjan Biswal.

According to reports, yesterday night, Bishwya was sleeping in his house veranda. In the meantime, the unidentified miscreants attempted to enter into Bishwya’s house for stealing. Soon, Bishwya woke up after hearing some noises and shouted at the miscreants, as they broke into his house.

However, the miscreants attacked Bishwya and escaped from the spot. Besides, Bishwya sustained critical injuries following the miscreant’s deadly attack.

Soon the local people reached the spot and rushed Bishwya to Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, he was declared dead by the doctors while undergoing treatment, said sources.

In the meantime, a complaint has been registered in Bari Ramachandrapur Police station in this regard and a probe has been initiated into the matter to nab the miscreants.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on September 10, an old woman was hacked to death after some unidentified miscreants looted her gold jewellery and money. The incident took place near Bhismagiri College chowk under Digapahandi Police limits in Ganjam district.