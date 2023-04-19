Jajpur: Medical Officer, Danagadi CHC arrested by Vigilance

Jajpur: The Medical Officer of Dhanagadi Community Health Centre in Jajpur district was arrested today by Odisha Vigilance while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 for issue of post-mortem report.

As per reports, Dr. Pabitra Kumar Sethi, (Leave Training Reserve) LTR, Medical Officer, Danagadi CHC and Abhiram Kandi, Security Guard have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.20,000 from a complainant for issue of post mortem report of his father who died recently due to lightning.

As per Govt. scheme, an ex-gratia of Rs.4 Lakhs is awarded to the next of kin of those who die due to lightning. The complainant required a copy of the postmortem report to submit with his application. But Dr. Sethi delayed the issue of the same, demanding Rs.20,000/- bribe.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on 19.04.2023 wherein the accused Dr. Pabitra Kumar Sethi, LTR, Medical Officer and Abhiram Kandi, Security Guard were caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting undue advantage from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Dr. Sethi and seized in presence of witnesses. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Dr. Sethi at Thanual, PS-Dharmasala, Dist-Jajpur, residential Govt. quarter and his office at Danagadi.

Cash Rs.1,20,400/- was recovered and seized from the residential house of Dr. Sethi located at Thanual. Dr. Pabitra Kumar Sethi, LTR, Medical Officer and Abhiram Kandi, Security Guard have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.8 dated 18.04.2023 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.

Also read:Odisha CM Inaugurates Biju Mahaveer Jaipur Foot Centre In Khordha