Jajpur girl kidnap: Victim rescued from Cuttack in Odisha

Jajpur: A girl, who was missing from the last 10 days in Jajpur district of Odisha was rescued by Jajpur Police on Thursday from Jagatpur area of Cuttack city. Police have also managed to nab the accused. A Police complaint had been lodged in this connection on December 6 and accordingly investigation was going on under the leadership of SDPO, Jajpur Road.

As per reports, on last December 5, the girl went missing when she had gone to collect her migration certificate from Vyasanagar Autonomous College. Her parents lodged a complaint in this connection in the Police Station claiming that the kidnappers are torturing the girl physically and mentally to make her agree for marriage. The kidnapers are also threatening to kill her family members, they mentioned. They claimed that they received phone call from the girl regarding this. The audio recording is also available.