Jajpur: Fire service personnel suspended for Blackmailing woman

Jajpur: The fire service personnel of Chandikhol of Odisha’s Jajpur district has been suspended for blackmailing a woman. The suspension decision was taken by the authorities at the Cuttack Central Range Fire Department after an audio recording of his lewd conversation with the woman surfaced and went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Ramakant Malik was allegedly involved in a distressing case of blackmailing a young woman.

According to sources, the audio recording allegedly captured Ramakant Malik engaging in an inappropriate and offensive conversation with the young woman. After the audio went viral on social media, the matter was escalated to the attention of the Cuttack Central Range Fire Department. The senior officials immediately initiated a probe into the matter.

Following the incident, Ramakant was suspended. The police have also initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.