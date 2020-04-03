Jajpur: The Jajpur district administration in Odisha today signed MoUs with two private hospitals to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

The district administration inked MoUs with Kalinganagar based Tata Steel Medica Hospital and Bhumika Hospital located at Jaraka in the district, said Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Dash.

According to the MoU, the Tata Steel Medica hospital will dedicate 100 bed exclusively for coronavirus patients.

Besides the District Collector, DRDA project director Indramani Nayak, Kalinga Nagar Sub-Collector Santosh Mishra and TATA General manager Rama Ranjan Satpathy , TATA medical chief Dr Sudhanshu Sutar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The District Collector also said that the new building of NAC college in the town shall be reserved for quarantine center with 500 beds.

So far, not a single person from the district has been reported COVID-19 case.