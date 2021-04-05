Jajpur: Dist Administration imposes restrictions on Baruni Mela due to Covid surge

Jajpur: The famous Baruni Mela of Jajpur district will has been banned for this year in the wake of Covid 19 surge. Also, the holy dip by the devotees has been restricted.

As per reports, the famous festival was scheduled to be held on April 9. However, due the restrictions imposed by the State government in the wake of surge of Covid 19 cases in the state, the festival will not be held. Jajpur District administration has imposed restrictions on the mela and holy dip. District Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Jajpur intimated it today at a presser on Monday.

