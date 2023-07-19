Jajpur: Couple’s bodies found on railway tracks, suicide suspected

Jajpur: A couple of Ostapal area of Odisha’s Jajpur district was found dead on the railway tracks at Dhuliapasi near Tomka station today. The deceased have been identified as Nimai Charan Bai and Janki Bai.

The exact reason behind the death of Nimai Charan Bai and Janki Bai is yet to be known. But from the given circumstances it is assumed that they committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train.

Meanwhile, some people of the locality claimed that the couple took the extreme step as they were in debt and could not repay the loan.