Jajpur: Couple’s bodies found on railway tracks, suicide suspected

A couple of Ostapal area of Odisha’s Jajpur district was found dead on the railway tracks at Dhuliapasi near Tomka station today.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Body of retired headmaster found near railway tracks in Sambalpur, family alleges murder
Representational image

Jajpur: A couple of Ostapal area of Odisha’s Jajpur district was found dead on the railway tracks at Dhuliapasi near Tomka station today. The deceased have been identified as Nimai Charan Bai and Janki Bai.

Must Read

Man kills brother in Bhubaneswar, family dispute suspected

Cuttack: Sanitary worker falls into open drain while…

Sahara investors to get money back as CRCS Sahara Refund…

The exact reason behind the death of Nimai Charan Bai and Janki Bai is yet to be known. But from the given circumstances it is assumed that they committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train.

Meanwhile, some people of the locality claimed that the couple took the extreme step as they were in debt and could not repay the loan.

You might also like
State

IIC and ASI in Balasore under Odisha vigilance scanner

State

EOW Odisha issues caution against crypto trade

State

Shocking, man kills younger brother in Bhubaneswar!

State

Odisha: Ivory poachers arrested, arms worth nearly 3 lakh seized

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans