Jajpur CDMO transferred for non-cooperation in tackling coronavirus threat
Representational image

Jajpur CDMO transferred for non-cooperation in tackling coronavirus threat

By KalingaTV Bureau
153

Jajpur: A Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in Odisha has been transferred allegedly for his non-cooperation with the district administration to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Jajpur CDMO,  Dr Arun Kumar Patra was transferred last night for his non-cooperation with the district administration in taking the measures to contain COVID-19, informed Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Wednesday.

Related News

Sachetan Nagarik Mancha Sings Coronavirus Awareness Songs In…

Odisha’s 4 Districts To Receive Rainfall: Met Dept

Tomato Farmers in Odisha’s Ganjam Face Huge Loss Due…

Three arrested for offensive posts on Odisha’s 4th COVID-19…

Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal has been given charge of the CDMO, Jajpur following the transfer of Dr. Patra, he added.

The district administration has recently suspended several health officials and issued show cause notice to others for their alleged dereliction of duties amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state.

So far, four persons have been infected with deadly novel Coronavirus in the state. They are currently undergoing treatment separately in four different hospitals.

You might also like
State

Sachetan Nagarik Mancha Sings Coronavirus Awareness Songs In Villages Of…

State

Odisha’s 4 Districts To Receive Rainfall: Met Dept

State

Tomato Farmers in Odisha’s Ganjam Face Huge Loss Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

State

Three arrested for offensive posts on Odisha’s 4th COVID-19 positive patient

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.