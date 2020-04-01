Jajpur: A Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in Odisha has been transferred allegedly for his non-cooperation with the district administration to combat the deadly coronavirus.

Jajpur CDMO, Dr Arun Kumar Patra was transferred last night for his non-cooperation with the district administration in taking the measures to contain COVID-19, informed Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Wednesday.

Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal has been given charge of the CDMO, Jajpur following the transfer of Dr. Patra, he added.

The district administration has recently suspended several health officials and issued show cause notice to others for their alleged dereliction of duties amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state.

So far, four persons have been infected with deadly novel Coronavirus in the state. They are currently undergoing treatment separately in four different hospitals.