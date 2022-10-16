Jajpur BJD erects 100ft tall cutout of CM Naveen Patnaik on his birthday

Jajpur: Jajpur Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has erected a 100ft tall cutout of CM Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of his 77th birthday here in Odisha today. The state is witnessing a festive fervor following the birthday of their favorite CM, who is responsible for creating a revolution of growth in Odisha.

According to reports, preparations are in full swing in Balashram stadium of Jajpur district for the grand celebration.

Besides, special arrangements have been made in Baitarani river’s Dasaswamedh Ghat, as a special laser light show is to be conducted, along with many mesmerizing cultural performances.

As per reports, Jajpur member of legislative assembly (MLA) Pranab Prakash Das and Dharamsala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray supervised the arrangements in the Balashram stadium.

According to further reports, a large number of people from Dasarathpur, Jajpur and several other areas are likely to come and participate in the birth celebration of the CM.

It is to be noted that yesterday, CM Naveen Patnaik had abolished the contractual recruitment system, as his birthday gift to the people of Odisha. After this decision by the CM, wave of happiness has surrounded the state and all the youth have welcomed the historic by the CM.