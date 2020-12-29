biraja temple reopens
Biraja Temple in Jajpur

Jajpur Biraja Temple Reopens Today For Devotees

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: The famous Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur district of Odisha reopened today for the devotees. The temple was closed for last ten months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The temple has reopened in accordance with Covid-19 protocols, barricades have been set up by the temple administration.

According to reports, there will be two separate rows for female and male devotees. Several restrictions have been implemented for the devotees during entry into the temple. Use of masks has been made compulsory for the people.

Similarly, thermal screening system will also be installed in front of the temple. Police force have been deployed in the temple premises.

In order to maintain social distancing, circle marks have been made on the floor of temple.

The temple will be open for devotees from morning 6 am to 5 pm in the evening from today.

The temple will remain closed on January 1, 2 and 3 to avoid large congregation of the devotees that may lead to the spread of the virus COVID-19, informs Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore.

 

