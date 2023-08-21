Jailer of Kantabanji sub jail in Balangir dist conspires to kill journalist! Viral audio here

Balangir: The jailer of Kantabanji sub jail in Balangir district of Odisha has allegedly conspired to kill a journalist. In an audio clip, which has gone viral now, the lady jailer was purportedly heard conspiring with a web portal journalist, to bring the scribe dead or alive.

The lady jailer of Kantabanji sub jail, who has been heard in the viral audio, allegedly conspiring to kill a scribe, has been identified as Bikaslata Baru. The web portal journo who was heard purportedly conspiring the said murder has been identified as Pramod Behera.

The audio had gone viral yesterday. Being scared, the victim journalist, whose murder conspiracy was being made, lodged a complaint with Kantabanji Police yesterday night against Bikaslata Baru, jailer and the web portal journalist Pramod Behera and sought police protection. A case was registered in this matter.

For investigation of the case, a two member team constituting Sambalpur Jail DIG Kulamani Behera and another one, have reached Kantabanji sub jail today to probe the case. By the time this report was written, the probe by the Jail DIG was going on inside Kantabanji sub jail.

We are yet to get statement of the jailer Bikaslata Baru in this matter.

Find the viral audio clip in this video: