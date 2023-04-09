Jail inmate commits suicide in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: A jail inmate has reportedly committed suicide inside the Boudh Special Sub-jail premises in Boudh district of Odisha on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Rabindra Meher of Jamaghati village. He was a prisoner who had been convicted of life imprisonment.

As per reports, the said inmate committed suicide after hanging himself in a toilet of the jail with the help of his gamuchha.

He had been lodged in jail for killing two persons from his family in 2015. On this charge, the District and Sessions Judge had awarded life imprisonment after trial. On the other hand, the Jail superintendent has said that the deceased was mentally ill.

Reportedly, yesterday night after taking dinner Meher went to the toilet and never returned. After some time the other inmates went to the toilet and found Meher’s body hanging in the toilet.

After getting information the jail officials went to the spot. Later, the body was recovered in presence of the family members of the deceased and the magistrate. His body was then sent to the Boudh district headquarters hospital for autopsy.