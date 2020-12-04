Bhubaneswar: Jail staffers working in jails and correction homes in Odisha are soon going to wear body cameras in duty hour.

As per reports, the Odisha DG of Prisons has discussed with the home department about the provision of body-worn cameras to the on duty jail staffers in order to prevent the future allegations of custodial torture behind bars.

However he also added that, strict actions will be taken against any staffer or prisoners who will be found guilty violating the prison guidelines in the camera footage which will be screened daily in the control room.

Meanwhile it has been decided to provide such cameras at priority to the jails which are not equipped with CCTV cameras and where fights between the prisoners is expected.