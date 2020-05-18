Jagatsinghpur: Hours after all five COVID-19 positive cases in Jagatsinghpur recovered from the deadly disease, the district reported 20 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

In a tweet, Jagatsinghpur District Collector said that out of 20 fresh COVID-19 positive cases,19 cases are from Nuagaon, and one from Kujang.

20 positive cases are found in our district.19 are from Naugaon and one from Kujanga.All are in quarantine centres.Steps are taken to immediately shift them to COVID Hospital.@CMO_Odisha @MoSarkar_Odisha — DM_Jagatsinghpur (@CollectorJspur) May 18, 2020

With this new cases, the tally of total COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 896, out of which 297 are active. As many as 277 persons have recovered and four individuals have succumbed to the disease.