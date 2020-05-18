Jagatsinghpur reports 20 new COVID-19 positive cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: Hours after all five COVID-19 positive cases in Jagatsinghpur recovered from the deadly disease, the district reported 20 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

In a tweet, Jagatsinghpur District Collector said that out of 20 fresh COVID-19 positive cases,19 cases are from Nuagaon, and one from Kujang.

 

With this new cases, the tally of total COVID-19 positive cases in the state rose to 896, out of which 297 are active. As many as 277 persons have recovered and four individuals have succumbed to the disease.

