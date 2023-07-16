Jagatsinghpur: Kanwariya goes missing while taking holy dip in Devi River

Jagatsinghpur: In an unfortunate incident, 14-year-old Kanwariya went missing while taking holy dip in Devi River Jagatsinghpur this evening.

According to sources, a group of kanwariyas had gathered at Ketakeswar ghat of the river in Alipingal of the district to take holy dip and collect the water to pour it on the Shivlinga tomorrow on the occasion of the third Monday of Shravan month.

But unfortunately, five kanwariyas were swept away by the river water. While four of them were rescued, one minor boy, identified as Bhola Pradhan, went missing.

On being informed the Fire Services and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. However, till the filing of this report his whereabouts are yet to be known.