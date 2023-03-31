Jagatsinghpur: GST officer in Paradeep under Vigilance scanner

Jagatsinghpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested a CT and GST officer of the Enforcement Unit, Paradeep in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha while accepting Rs 80,000 bribe to furnish closure report of CT and GST case.

The accused officer has been identified as Chittaranjan Mohanty.

As per reports, Chittaranjan Mohanty, CT & GST Officer, Enforcement Unit, Paradeep, Dist-Jagatsinghpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.80,000 from a complainant in order to furnish closure report in a CT & GST case.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his office chamber while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.80,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mohanty and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential double storeyed building of Mohanty at CDA, Cuttack, house at native village Kapileswar, Kendrapara and his office chamber at Paradeep.

Further Rs.1 Lakh has been recovered from his office Almirah, the source of which is being verified.

Mohanty has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.4 dated 30.03.2023 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.