Jagatsinghpur Dy Collector arrested for possessing DA to the tune of 191% of known sources of income

Jagatsinghpur: Chitta Ranjan Pilla, Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and is being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 191% of known sources of income.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.45 dated 28.12.2022 has been registered against Chitta Ranjan Pilla and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of the Deputy Collector and his family members;

Flat No.207, Block-3(B), 2nd floor, Space Town Apartment, AtGadakana-25, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.202, Sai Anumadana Re, At-Nuagaon, PO-Chandaka, PSBharatpur, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.101, Harsapriya Enclave (Saraswati), At-Rangamatia, POMancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.101, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

Flat No.103, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

One double storeyed building at Sonepur Town, Unit-1, Tahasil/DistSonepur.

One double storeyed building at Naighati, PO-Pratappur, PS- Baliapal, Balasore.

11 number of plots including 1 plot in prime area of Bhubaneswar, 10 plots in Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Baliapal and Narayanpur, Balasore.

Cash Rs.1,85,285/-.

Bank, Insurance deposits and investment in Mutual Funds worth approx Rs.48.71 Lakhs.

2 four wheelers (Mahindra Bolero & Maruti Alto) worth Rs.11.40 Lakhs.

3 two wheelers worth over Rs.3.24 Lakh. 13) Gold & household articles worth over Rs.13.64 Lakhs

After thorough search, inventory and further inquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Chitta Ranjan Pilla, Dy. Collector, Collectorate, Jagatsinghpur were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 191% higher than his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.

Pilla joined the Government service as Junior Clerk on 10.02.1993 and served at Patnagarh Tahasil, Balangir, Ranpur Tahasil and DRDA, Sonepur. In 2006 he got promotion to the rank of Senior Clerk and served in various posts at Sonepur. In September, 2018 he was selected to ORS and joined as Assistant Collector at Boudh and continued there till 2019. In October, 2019 he joined as Additional Tahasildar, Bhubaneswar. Recently, on 19.10.2022, he was selected to OAS and joined at the office of Collector, Jagatsinghpur as Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) and was continuing there till date.