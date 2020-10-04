Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra Transferred

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government transferred Jagatsinghpur Collector and District Magistrate Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and posted him as OSD, General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Sunday.

According to the a notification issued by the State government, Senior OAS officer Saroj Kumar Mishra, who is currently working as Additional Secretary of Home Department, has been appointed as the new Collector of Jagatsinghpur district.

The government transferred Mohapatra a couple of days after a team of Congress leaders led by Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray met Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani seeking his transfer and demanded a free and fair by-poll in Tirtol Assembly constituency which comes under Jagatsinghpur district.