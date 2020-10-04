Odisha bans entry of visitors to Lok Seva Bhawan

Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra Transferred

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha government transferred Jagatsinghpur Collector and District Magistrate Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and posted him as OSD, General Administration and Public Grievance Department on Sunday.

Related News

You must know this while withdrawing money from ATM or else…

147 new Covid-19 cases reported from Cuttack city

Woman dies of electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Airtel reintroduces Rs 399 postpaid plan, now you can get 40…

According to the a notification issued by the State government, Senior OAS officer Saroj Kumar Mishra, who is currently working as Additional Secretary of Home Department, has been appointed as the new Collector of Jagatsinghpur district.

The government transferred Mohapatra a couple of days after a team of Congress leaders led by Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray met Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha, Sushil Kumar Lohani seeking his transfer and demanded a free and fair by-poll in Tirtol Assembly constituency which comes under Jagatsinghpur district.

You might also like
State

You must know this while withdrawing money from ATM or else your account will be…

State

147 new Covid-19 cases reported from Cuttack city

State

Woman dies of electrocution in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Business

Airtel reintroduces Rs 399 postpaid plan, now you can get 40 GB data per month

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7